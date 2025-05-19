Photos Of Cassie's Alleged Injuries Submitted As Exhibits In Diddy's Trial

BY Cole Blake 1197 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Sean Combs (L) and actress Cassie Ventura arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
The update comes after Cassie testified in Diddy's criminal trial, last week, telling her version of events.

Photos of the injuries Cassie alleges she sustained at the hands of Diddy have been submitted as exhibits in the Bad Boy mogul's ongoing criminal trial. TMZ published several of them on Monday morning as witness testimony continued in the case. They show Cassie with a swollen lip, bruises on her body, a gash over her left eyebrow, and more.

It isn't the only footage of the abuse Cassie allegedly suffered during the relationship to surface as a result of the trial. While CNN published a security camera video of Diddy hitting her at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, last year, the trial has led to the release of the full 15-minute-long version.

Cassie testified for several days, last week, recounting her relationship with Diddy and his allegedly abusive behavior. "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she explained. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

A focal point of the negativity in their relationship centered around Cassie's allegations about his "freak-off" parties. She claimed that Diddy approached her with the idea for the parties after he allegedly began physically abusing her. “It just felt like it was all I was good for to him,” she said on the stand. “I was humiliated.” At one point, she recalled Diddy allegedly hiring an escort to urinate into her mouth.

Read More: Kerry Morgan Claims Cassie Didn't Support Her After Alleged Diddy Assault

Diddy Trial Day 6

Overall, all of the trauma led to Cassie feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

Diddy's trial continued on Monday with Dawn Richard and Cassie's former friend, Kerry Morgan, taking the witness stand. They also testified about Diddy's allegedly abusive behavior towards Cassie.

Read More: Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Warned Her "People Go Missing" If They Disobey Him

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 58.5K
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Inside Music Cassie Recalls Being Suicidal After Diddy Allegedly Raped Her Following Their Breakup 3.1K
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Music Kerry Morgan Recalls Allegedly Hiding From Diddy With Cassie After Violent Assault In Trial Testimony 623
Cassie's 21st Birthday At Jet Nghtclub At The Mirage Music Diddy Allegedly Lunged At Cassie With A Wine Opener After Learning About Kid Cudi Relationship 3.3K