Photos of the injuries Cassie alleges she sustained at the hands of Diddy have been submitted as exhibits in the Bad Boy mogul's ongoing criminal trial. TMZ published several of them on Monday morning as witness testimony continued in the case. They show Cassie with a swollen lip, bruises on her body, a gash over her left eyebrow, and more.

It isn't the only footage of the abuse Cassie allegedly suffered during the relationship to surface as a result of the trial. While CNN published a security camera video of Diddy hitting her at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, last year, the trial has led to the release of the full 15-minute-long version.

Cassie testified for several days, last week, recounting her relationship with Diddy and his allegedly abusive behavior. "I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she explained. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

A focal point of the negativity in their relationship centered around Cassie's allegations about his "freak-off" parties. She claimed that Diddy approached her with the idea for the parties after he allegedly began physically abusing her. “It just felt like it was all I was good for to him,” she said on the stand. “I was humiliated.” At one point, she recalled Diddy allegedly hiring an escort to urinate into her mouth.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Overall, all of the trauma led to Cassie feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”