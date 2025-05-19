Kerry Morgan Claims Cassie Didn't Support Her After Alleged Diddy Assault

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1026 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kerry Morgan Cassie Didnt Support Her Diddy Assault Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Singer-Songwriter Cassie attends Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Kerry Morgan alleged that she saw Diddy allegedly abuse Cassie multiple times, but she hasn't spoken with her former friend in a long time.

Cassie Ventura recently testified in the Diddy trial, and her former best friend Kerry Morgan followed suit in court on Monday (May 19). During her shocking witness testimony, she suggested her friendship with the singer allegedly broke down because of Sean Combs.

In a series of tweets caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram, Inner City Press reporter Matthew Russell Lee breaks down the proceedings. During cross examination from defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo, he reportedly asked the model about why Morgan ended her 18-year best-friendship with Ventura in 2018.

"She did not support me after Sean assaulted me," she replied. "I try that line at assault." Then, Agnifilo mentioned an alleged settlement with Cassie, which the Bad Boy mogul allegedly paid for.

In The Shade Room's Instagram recap, they explain how Kerry Morgan accused Diddy of allegedly physically assaulting her. She allegedly hired a lawyer but did not pursue legal action. Rather, he allegedly paid Morgan $30K, and Cassie allegedly gave her an NDA to sign, which she did.

In addition, the model also alleged that Ventura never drank much or did drugs before her relationship with Puff. She recalled various alleged instances of abuse and a lack of concern, action, and defense from other supposed witnesses in their circle.

Read More: Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Warned Her "People Go Missing" If They Disobey Him

Diddy Trial Day 6

Of course, we are sure Diddy's defense team will try their best to do their job and discredit witnesses. These are all allegations at press time, so take everything with a grain of salt on both sides.

This strategy is exactly what defense attorneys sought with the witness testimony of Dawn Richard. She also claims to have seen Combs abuse Cassie on multiple occasions, along with her own allegations against him.

The former Danity Kane member was one of a few other witness testimonies in the first two weeks of this federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Another was from Ventura herself, as well as a special agent from the Department of Homeland Security.

That agent spoke to federal authorities' arrest of Diddy back in September of last year. We will see if or how this case gets closer to debating the charges.

Read More: Cassie Is Focused On Having Her Baby With Alex Fine After Shocking Diddy Trial Testimony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cassie Friend Kerry Morgan Diddy Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Cassie's Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan Begins Her Diddy Trial Testimony 645
Diddy Defense Dawn Richard Changing Story Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Defense Accuses Dawn Richard Of Changing Her Story In Trial Testimony 1004
Dawn Richard Quiet Diddy Abuse Cassie Fear Hip Hop News Music Dawn Richard Claims She Stayed Quiet About Diddy's Alleged Abuse Of Cassie Out Of Fear 648
Cassie Kerry Morgan Testify Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Cassie’s Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan To Testify In Diddy Trial 1.8K