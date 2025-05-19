Cassie Ventura recently testified in the Diddy trial, and her former best friend Kerry Morgan followed suit in court on Monday (May 19). During her shocking witness testimony, she suggested her friendship with the singer allegedly broke down because of Sean Combs.

In a series of tweets caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram, Inner City Press reporter Matthew Russell Lee breaks down the proceedings. During cross examination from defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo, he reportedly asked the model about why Morgan ended her 18-year best-friendship with Ventura in 2018.

"She did not support me after Sean assaulted me," she replied. "I try that line at assault." Then, Agnifilo mentioned an alleged settlement with Cassie, which the Bad Boy mogul allegedly paid for.

In The Shade Room's Instagram recap, they explain how Kerry Morgan accused Diddy of allegedly physically assaulting her. She allegedly hired a lawyer but did not pursue legal action. Rather, he allegedly paid Morgan $30K, and Cassie allegedly gave her an NDA to sign, which she did.

In addition, the model also alleged that Ventura never drank much or did drugs before her relationship with Puff. She recalled various alleged instances of abuse and a lack of concern, action, and defense from other supposed witnesses in their circle.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Of course, we are sure Diddy's defense team will try their best to do their job and discredit witnesses. These are all allegations at press time, so take everything with a grain of salt on both sides.

This strategy is exactly what defense attorneys sought with the witness testimony of Dawn Richard. She also claims to have seen Combs abuse Cassie on multiple occasions, along with her own allegations against him.

The former Danity Kane member was one of a few other witness testimonies in the first two weeks of this federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Another was from Ventura herself, as well as a special agent from the Department of Homeland Security.

That agent spoke to federal authorities' arrest of Diddy back in September of last year. We will see if or how this case gets closer to debating the charges.