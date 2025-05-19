The Diddy trial is officially in its second week, and today (Monday, May 19) saw the defense begin their cross examination of Dawn Richard. The former Danity Kane member's witness testimony has been explosive so far, alleging the Bad Boy mogul abused Cassie Ventura various times.

However, Sean Combs' team is skeptical of the singer's claims. According to The Neighborhood Talk, they pointed out holes in her story compared to previous allegations and statements.

This comes via in-court live-tweeting from Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press. Defense attorneys questioned Richard's allegations about Combs confronting Ventura with a pan. In addition, they asked her about her claim that Diddy allegedly threatened Dawn Richard, claiming that she didn't allege this before.

"Your testimony has changed on quite a few things," lawyer Nicole Westmoreland reportedly alleged. "As time progresses, I remember more," Dawn alleged.

Not only that, but Westmoreland directly accused Richard of lying about seeing the music and business executive allegedly taking payment for a drug sale. Also, she brought up how the vocalist asked to work with him again despite his alleged threats. Dawn said she did so to get more money, as she found more success with him than individually in her career.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Of course, take both sides here with a grain of salt, as this is par the course for witness testimony. The prosecution and the defense team seeks to discredit each other and maintain an easily followable order of events, allegations, and testimonies.

As for Dawn Richard's other witness testimony claims against Diddy, she recalled multiple alleged incidents with Cassie. She allegedly saw him abuse her physically and verbally, claiming no one spoke out. In fact, Richard said she herself stayed quiet out of fear of retaliation.

The defense team scrutinized these alleged incidents and allege that these recollections are inconsistent across multiple instances. We will see if they attempt a similar strategy with other witness testimonies.