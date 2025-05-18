Cassie Ventura's Mother Set To Testify In Week Two Of Diddy Trial

Cassie Ventura released her debut album in 2006. The album included hit songs "Me & U" and "Long Way 2 Go."

Last week, Cassie Ventura mentioned her mother in several responses during her testimony in the beginning of Diddy's trial. CNN reports that Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, will possibly take the stand next week. It is unsure what the singer's mother will be assked while under oath.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey said Cassie's mom could be called as a witness after the mogul's former artist Dawn Richard testifies. Regina Ventura is expected to testify, according to CNN.

Regina Ventura has been seemingly quite throughout the trial's build up. It was mentioned last week that her daughter and son-in-law were living with her until the singer received her settlement in the lawsuit with Diddy.

Cassie would reveal that she received 20 million dollars from Diddy following her filing a lawsuit against the mogul in 2023 for sexual assault. The two parties issued official statements after the settlement. The singer filed the lawsuit after Diddy thanked her during his Lifetime Achievement at 2024 BET Awards.

Cassie Ventura Testimony

News of Cassie's mom testifying received mixed reactions on social media. A Instagram user commented, "How is your mom your former best friend. This makes it seem like Cassie was chasing a lifestyle that became too much for her or her mom gave her to the industry."

Confused by the testimony, another fan commented on Hollywood Unlocked's IG post, "Why? Where are the hired escorts and trafficked people at??? What can this girl mama possibly tell us that we haven’t heard from Cassie herself? Prosecutors had so much time to prepare and this is all they’ve got?"

Known that Cassie began dating Diddy at 19, a Instagram user would question the singer's mother's parenting. They commented, "Lady!! You raised that. U gonna say what? You allowed your 17 or 19 year old daughter attend these events, have no guidance, you didn’t teach her morals or how to respect herself. Yes! I will say this. My daughter is an Artist and from day 1 I never left her side. Even in her Adult years. You see her, you seen me."

Diddy's trial will continue on Monday, May 19.

