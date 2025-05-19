Dawn Richard Claims She Stayed Quiet About Diddy's Alleged Abuse Of Cassie Out Of Fear

Dawn Richard Quiet Diddy Abuse Cassie Fear
Dawn Richard's witness testimony in the Diddy trial follows statements from Cassie and a DHS special agent.

The Diddy trial began its second week today (Monday, May 19), and heard witness testimony from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. While taking the stand, she alleged that she saw Sean Combs allegedly abuse Cassie Ventura on multiple occasions.

Per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Richard recalled how he allegedly "dragged and kicked" Ventura and "punched her in the mouth" whenever she would "speak up for herself." In addition, the Danity Kane vocalist alleged that Combs' security team also witnessed these alleged crimes. However, no one said anything or defended Ventura before this scandal blew up.

More specifically, Dawn recalled an alleged incident at New York City's Central Park that she allegedly witnessed. Diddy allegedly attacked Cassie and gave her a black eye. Richard then allegedly chose to wear sunglasses out of "solidarity."

Another alleged incident she recalled allegedly witnessing was in Los Angeles. This time, the Bad Boy mogul allegedly slapped Ventura in the mouth and told her to "shut the f**k up." Dawn Richard's witness testimony included claims about many people being in a car at this time. But again, no one allegedly said anything.

"We stayed silent for the rest of the ride," she reportedly alleged. "I asked myself, ‘If he did that to someone he supposedly loved, what would he do to an employee?’ So I’d approach Mr. Combs with softness. For my own safety."

Read More: Diddy Wants Out Of Dawn Richard's Lawsuit In New Motion

Diddy Trial Day 6

As for what's next in the Diddy trial, Dawn Richard awaits cross examination from the defense. There are also more witnesses on the docket, according to various reports and court statements. These include Cassie's former best friend Kerry Morgan and Ventura's mother.

Still, take those reports about upcoming witness testimonies with a grain of salt. After all, previous reports concerned one of Dawn Richard's Danity Kane partners. Despite some alleged sources saying otherwise, Aubrey O'Day clarified that she will not testify in the Diddy trial.

We will see how the rest of this develops and what else prosecutors and defense lawyers want to ask Richard. For now, it has been a lot of background on alleged criminal behaviors and allegedly toxic workplace and personal environments. But there have also been many discussions about the specific charges centering this case's allegations.

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Calls Diddy “Selfish” For Having His Kids Sit Through Graphic Trial Testimonies

