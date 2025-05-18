Diddy Wants Out Of Dawn Richard's Lawsuit In New Motion

2025 SXSW Conference And Festival
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Dawn Richard performs during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Dawn Richard was apart of Diddy's Danity Kane and Dirty Money groups after being a contestant on Making The Band.

The first week of the Diddy trial was explosive. Testimonies by Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard made headlines as the singers described their relationships with the mogul. Now, Diddy's legal team seeks dismiss the singer's lawsuit against the mogul.

TMZ reports on Saturday (May 17), they said her claims are past the statute of limitations and full of weak, vague group accusations. Diddy’s crew also accused her of chasing headlines, saying she’s trying to flip other people’s trauma into her own personal payday.

While Diddy’s lawyers were trying to get her case thrown out, Richard was inside the courtroom airing out some heavy allegations. Rocking a fly checkered blazer and a nose ring, the former Danity Kane singer told the jury she once saw Diddy wild out on Cassie.

According to her, he tried to swing a skillet at Cassie back in 2009. Richard also claimed Diddy locked her and another woman in a room afterward, telling them to stay quiet. She says he later sent flowers like nothing happened.

Diddy Dawn Richard

Richard's set to testify again as week two of the trial kicks off. Cassie, meanwhile, wrapped her testimony and is focusing on her pregnancy with husband Alex Fine.

Richard first hit Diddy with the lawsuit in September 2023. She says he groped and belittled her while filming Making the Band, accusing him of using power and fear to control the cast.

Diddy’s team has denied it all, calling her story fake and saying she wouldn’t have signed another deal if things were that bad.

Now the judge has to decide if Richard’s suit moves forward while Diddy’s criminal trial keeps heating up. The stakes are sky-high, and the hip-hop world is watching.

If convicted, Diddy could receive life prisonment. Diddy appears much older in the courtroom with grey hair and beard. Week two of the trial begins Monday, May 19, in Manhattan.

