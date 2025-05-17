Diddy's highly anticipated sex trafficking trial began earlier this week, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand. During her emotional testimony, the singer reflected on some of the most traumatic alleged moments from their decade-long relationship. She accuses him of assault, coercion, and other abuse, most of which was alleged in a 2023 lawsuit.

Cassie also read several text messages she exchanged with the Bad Boy founder during the proceedings. Now, those texts have been entered as public evidence exhibits, per TMZ.

Many of the texts are innocent, and show the former couple being affectionate towards each other. Others include graphic descriptions of sexual acts, disagreements, and more. They appear across 162 pages of legal documents.

Diddy Trial Day 5

P. Diddy and Cassie at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)

In one text, sent by Cassie in 2009, she told the mogul "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." In another, which she had Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao read because it was making her laugh, she said "I feel protected, you are sweet."

Cassie released a powerful statement through her attorney after completing her testimony yesterday (May 16). “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," it began.