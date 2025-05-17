"Not guilty until proven guilty" is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot. It does make sense for people to have a fair right to fight for their innocence. However, with how many harrowing accounts that Cassie presented during the first week of the Diddy trial, the mogul is certainly going to have an uphill battle to climb.

From the singer's side, it was an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was filled with threats, beat downs, rape, and forceful sex with strangers. Of course, Diddy's team of attorneys has tried to paint this as a consensual, 11-year partnership. But even though that is the case, a lot folks feel that the mogul really doesn't have much of an argument. Especially with how many others on top of Cassie have come forward.

But the unbiased jury is certainly going to have their hands full as this is almost assuredly going to be a robust trial.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how these other testimonies go next week, now that Cassie is done. She wrapped things up yesterday, May 16. But even though that was the case, prosecutors still had some tough questions for her.

Diddy Trial Day Five

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

They asked her about the freak-offs, one of the key pieces of evidence the court feels could send Diddy to prison for a long time. They wanted to specifically zero in on Cassie and Puff's flight back from Cannes, France per TMZ.

The reason being is because it was one of many alleged incidences where Diddy threatened to release footage of Cassie. This was one method she claims he used to coerce her into participating time and time again in these freak-offs.

She previously cited a New York account where this also happened. However, this one in particular had another layer to it. This France flight happened after Diddy accused Cassie of taking drugs on his boat from him, leading to her allegedly being kicked off said vessel.

That said, prosecutors were seemingly wanted to know if he threatened to release freak-off footage because of the drugs. However, this instance for solely to get Cassie not to say no to another freak-off.

It's worth noting that she told Diddy "more than once" that she didn't want to partake in his extravagant sex parties.