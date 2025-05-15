Cassie Recalls Diddy’s 2012 Overdose At The Playboy Mansion

Cassie was cross-examined during Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial today, and recalled the time the mogul overdosed at the Playboy Mansion. The incident took place in February of 2012 during a party. “Was that around the time Whitney Houston died? I believe so,” the songstress began, per Complex. “That evening we had a ‘freak-off.’ We went to a sex club in San Bernardino. And then he had a party at the Playboy Mansion that night, and I went home..."

“From what [Diddy] told me, he took a really strong opioid that night, but we didn’t know what happened,” she added. “So, we took him to the hospital.”

Cassie was then asked whether or not her and Diddy were addicted to painkillers throughout their entire relationship. “Very much so,” she responded.

Diddy Trial Day 4

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs attend the London Screening of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at The Curzon Mayfair on May 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

As for what else happened in court today, jurors were shown a gallery of pictures and videos captured during Diddy's freak offs. Cassie identified herself and various other individuals featured in the gallery. At one point, she described one of the photos in detail.

“There is baby oil on me,” she said. “I am standing there during a ‘freak-off’ with a candle and lubricant on the table.” Johnathan Oddi, the man who alleged in a 2018 interview that he was Diddy's "sex slave," was also identified in the gallery.

Several text messages between Cassie and Diddy were also read aloud in court. In some of them, she expressed interest in sleeping with the Bad Boy founder. "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever," she wrote in another.

Cassie accuses Diddy of coercing her into participating in freak offs. She alleges that she initially did so to please her then-partner, but later did so out of fear.