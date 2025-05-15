Diddy Faces Yet Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Woman Who Mocked His Penis Size

An anonymous woman accused Diddy of sexually assaulting her at his Manhattan apartment in 2001 after multiple other meetings.

Diddy will face his fourth day in his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking today (Thursday, May 15). In the midst of that process, though, more sexual misconduct allegations against him continue to emerge, all of which he and his legal team have denied.

This latest accusation comes in the form of an anonymous woman accusing Sean Combs of sexual assault, according to TMZ. The Jane Doe claims that the Bad Boy mogul sexually assaulted her at his Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Per the alleged victim's story, they met a couple of times at his Manhattan recording studio, nightclubs, and a restaurant. They allegedly met for a fourth time in July of 2001, which is when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

After a night out, Combs allegedly threw the Jane Doe on his bed after locking the door. While placing his hand around her throat, he allegedly said, "I'm going to suck the life out of you."

Then, the woman alleges that Combs held her down and pulled his penis out, which she compared to "a large Tootsie Roll." She said she felt "relieved" by this, since she thought it wouldn't hurt as much. In addition, the Jane Doe alleged that she told Diddy to stop, but he ignored her until he was about to climax.

Afterwards, the woman allegedly wiped semen off her body and asked a bodyguard to show her the way out. Diddy's staff and colleagues allegedly drove her and her friend home.

Also, the Jane Doe alleges that Combs contacted her a few times after this alleged incident. He even allegedly invited her to one of his white parties, but she turned him down.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims this alleged incident ruined her vulnerability and comfort with other men, turned her into a shell of herself, and led to her pursuing psychotherapy. She seeks damages for physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological damage, trauma, and injury. Diddy and his legal team have not reportedly addressed this matter at press time.

Elsewhere, Diddy's federal trial continues to move along, as we are still in the middle of the testimony of Cassie Ventura. Her 2023 lawsuit against Combs blew this whole scandal up.

