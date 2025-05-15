Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Reportedly Stared Down Diddy During Her Trial Testimony

Cassie Husband Alex Fine Stared Diddy Testimony Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Cassie and Alex Fine attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)
This comes a few days after Diddy's legal team requested that Alex Fine be banned from the court during his wife Cassie's testimony.

Day four of the Diddy trial continues today (Thursday, May 15), which will hold more statements from the cross-examination of Cassie Ventura. Her witness testimony has been shocking and loaded so far, for reasons that don't just relate to her actual allegations and expressions.

In a clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, journalist Jericka Duncan claims the singer's husband, Alex Fine, stared Sean Combs down during her testimony. This was apparently while she saw 13 photos of men she allegedly had sexual relations with at "freak-off" parties. Ventura identified some of them by name.

"I was sitting right behind Cassie Ventura's husband," Duncan remarked. "I watched him as he sort of glared at Sean Combs at times, at the family. Especially during the period of time when the prosecution showed photos of 13 men, different races, predominantly Black men. These are all men that Cassie was able to identify, in terms of names sometimes and where these alleged 'freak-offs' took place. From cities like L.A., Miami, New York, Las Vegas, et cetera.

"I can only imagine how painful it must be to sit there and listen to that testimony regarding your wife and the number of people that she says she had sex with because of these 'freak-offs,'" the reporter continued. "Ventura continues to say this is all about what Sean Combs wanted. Today, she mentioned that she primarily reached out to the escorts. That was her job, and Combs expected her to do so."

Diddy Trial Day 4

For those unaware, Alex Fine is an actor, model, and personal trainer who started dating Cassie months after her split from Diddy in 2018. He has two daughters with her, and they have a son on the way.

Earlier this week, Puff's legal team motioned for Cassie's husband to be banned from the court. Specifically, the defense attorneys requested his dismissal from the courtroom during her testimony.

This follows Cassie's other testimonies concerning the Diddy allegations and a lot of other court updates. We haven't even wrapped up a week of the trial for alleged sex trafficking, and it's already been a lot to keep up with.

