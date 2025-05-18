Cassie Ventura and her husband's Alex Fine's relationship was put on full display as the singer testified in the Diddy trial. After her testimony, social media dug up the 2019 clip of Cassie and Alex's emotional embrace after he ran a domestic violence marathon.

In week one of the Diddy trial, Cassie recounted her 10 year relationship with the mogul. She would be questioned about freak offs, domestic violence, and drug use. It would be revealed that the Cassie had a sexual encounter with Diddy while then-boyfriend Alex Fine Facetimed her.

The clip, filmed in 2019, shows a teary Cassie wrapping her arms around Fine after he finished a grueling 50-mile marathon in Cali. The run was dedicated to victims of domestic violence. A cause that’s taken on heavier meaning now that Cassie is front and center in a federal trial against her ex, Diddy.

Fans reshared the footage as Cassie continues testifying about the dark side of her relationship with the Diddy. She and the mogul were on and off from 2007 to 2018. Just months after their final split, Cassie went public with Fine. They tied the knot in 2019 and now share two kids, with a third on the way.

Cassie Testimony

In court, Cassie told the feds that Diddy started grooming her at 19, back in ‘05, and that things quickly spiraled into abuse. She recalled multiple violent moments, including the now-infamous 2016 hotel footage where Diddy was caught on camera putting hands on her. Cassie said he once told her she “couldn’t leave him” before throwing a glass vase in her direction.

She also described a 2013 incident where he allegedly threw her onto a bedframe, slicing her brow open. His team reportedly rushed her to a plastic surgeon, but she kept the scar—and the memory. Another time, she said she hid out in a hotel for a week after Diddy stomped her out.