Cassie Recalls Being Suicidal After Diddy Allegedly Raped Her Following Their Breakup

BY Cole Blake 897 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)
Cassie will be returning to the stand on Thursday to face cross-examination in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial.

Cassie is alleging that Diddy raped her after a meet-up to have a “closure conversation" in August 2018 following their breakup. She recalled the alleged incident while testifying in Diddy's criminal trial on Wednesday afternoon. She said that the two of them met up for a dinner in Malibu after she had already begun seeing her now-husband, Alex Fine.

The dinner was apparently cordial, but things allegedly took a turn after Diddy offered her a ride home. "And then he raped me in my living room," she said, as caught by CNN. “I just remember crying and saying ‘no,’ but it was very fast." She added that they've only spoken a few times since the breakup. “Just checking in, sending love, nothing crazy,” she said.

Cassie referenced Diddy allegedly threatening her at one point over her current husband, Alex Fine. The Bad Boy mogul allegedly texted her, “if I was you, I would get me my money," demanding Fine reimburse what Diddy paid him as a personal trainer. He allegedly referenced having “too many iPads full of skeletons.”

Overall, all of the trauma led to Cassie feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Forced Her To Alter Her Appearance Before Freak-Offs

Diddy Trial Day 4

Elsewhere during Cassie's testimony over the last two days, she provided alleged insight into the infamous 2016 hotel assault, which CNN published footage of, last year. She explained that Diddy was furious that she attempted to leave a freak-off early. The beating left her with a black eye, cut lip, and several other bruises across her body.

Cassie also spoke about Diddy's alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, the settlement she received in her lawsuit against him in 2023, and more. Cassie will be returning to the witness stand on Thursday to face cross-examination from the defense.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Lunged At Cassie With A Wine Opener After Learning About Kid Cudi Relationship

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cassie's 21st Birthday At Jet Nghtclub At The Mirage Music Diddy Allegedly Lunged At Cassie With A Wine Opener After Learning About Kid Cudi Relationship 1111
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS Music Cassie Reveals Massive Settlement Diddy Allegedly Paid Her In 2023 Lawsuit 2.9K
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Inside Music Cassie Alleges Diddy Demanded She Call Him By Her Grandfather's Nickname In Trial Testimony 7.1K
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Relationships Diddy Begs Cassie For Help In Newly Revealed Text Messages After Hotel Assault 9.2K