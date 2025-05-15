Cassie is alleging that Diddy raped her after a meet-up to have a “closure conversation" in August 2018 following their breakup. She recalled the alleged incident while testifying in Diddy's criminal trial on Wednesday afternoon. She said that the two of them met up for a dinner in Malibu after she had already begun seeing her now-husband, Alex Fine.

The dinner was apparently cordial, but things allegedly took a turn after Diddy offered her a ride home. "And then he raped me in my living room," she said, as caught by CNN. “I just remember crying and saying ‘no,’ but it was very fast." She added that they've only spoken a few times since the breakup. “Just checking in, sending love, nothing crazy,” she said.

Cassie referenced Diddy allegedly threatening her at one point over her current husband, Alex Fine. The Bad Boy mogul allegedly texted her, “if I was you, I would get me my money," demanding Fine reimburse what Diddy paid him as a personal trainer. He allegedly referenced having “too many iPads full of skeletons.”

Overall, all of the trauma led to Cassie feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

Diddy Trial Day 4

Elsewhere during Cassie's testimony over the last two days, she provided alleged insight into the infamous 2016 hotel assault, which CNN published footage of, last year. She explained that Diddy was furious that she attempted to leave a freak-off early. The beating left her with a black eye, cut lip, and several other bruises across her body.

Cassie also spoke about Diddy's alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, the settlement she received in her lawsuit against him in 2023, and more. Cassie will be returning to the witness stand on Thursday to face cross-examination from the defense.