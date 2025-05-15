Cassie testified that she “had some jealousy of Ms. Porter,” referring to Diddy's late partner, Kim Porter, during his criminal trial on Thursday in New York City. While the defense questioned her in cross-examination, she admitted that she used to resent Diddy spending holidays with his family and Porter instead of her.

Diddy and Porter had a long-lasting on-and-off relationship from 1994 until 2007. They shared a son, Christian, and twin daughters, Jessie and D'lila. Porter ended up dying as a result of lobar pneumonia in 2018. Cassie's feelings about her speak to the defense's opening statements, in which they described the trial as being "about love, and jealousy and money."

Elsewhere during cross examination, Cassie revealed that Diddy once caught on to her struggles with drug addiction and attempted to help. “I lost all sense of smell and taste when I woke up, and I had numbing in my arm,” she said about that period of time, as caught by CNN. The Shade Room additionally reports that she said Diddy told dealers in Los Angeles to stop supplying her with drugs.

Diddy Trial Day 4

While on the stand the previous two days, the prosecution questioned her about a number of topics, including Diddy assaulting her at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, his alleged reaction to her having a relationship with Kid Cudi, the lawsuit she filed against him in 2023, and much more.

Overall, all of the alleged trauma led to Cassie feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

Cassie will return to the witness stand once-again on Friday. The defense will continue cross-examination, but the prosecution also requested a redirect-examination of Cassie's testimony that will see her stay on the stand for another hour to answer more questions.