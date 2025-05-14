Cassie revealed how much money Diddy allegedly paid her to settle her 2023 lawsuit against him while testifying in his criminal trial on Wednesday. The topic arose while reflecting on a book she wrote that same year. “I didn’t think he understood. I don’t think after all those years of begging for sorrys and for him to actually recognize the pain that he put me through, I just wanted him to understand,” she said, as caught by CNN.

She claimed that she sent a copy of the book to Diddy's lawyer and offered him the chance to buy rights to it for $30 million. “I wanted to be compensated for the time, the pain, the many many years of having to fix my life,” she said. She added: “I really didn’t do any research. I just picked a numerate hat I felt like would alert him.”

When Cassie reached back out to see what Diddy thought, she alleges she was told that he hadn't taken it seriously. That November, she decided to go forward with a lawsuit against him. Within 24 hours of filing, Diddy agreed to settle with her for $20 million.

Diddy Trial Day 3

Elsewhere during her testimony, Cassie spoke about the infamous 2016 assault at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles as well as Diddy's alleged reaction to learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi, and more. As she continued to discuss the psychological pain Diddy allegedly inflicted on her, Cassie revealed that she sought rehab and trauma therapy in February 2023. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”