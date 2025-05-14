Cassie’s Diddy Trial Testimony Leads To The Release Of An Unedited 15-Minute Assault Video

BY Cole Blake 803 Views
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Cassie has been emotionally testifying in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial for a second day in a row on Wednesday.

Cassie began her testimony on Wednesday in Diddy's criminal trial by providing more insight into the hotel assault from 2016. While she did so, the prosecution played the security camera footage of the attack, which CNN first published an edited version of, last year. In turn, the full, unedited 15-minute video is now available to the public.

The video shows Diddy follow Cassie out of their room and into the hallway before pushing her to the ground and violently kicking her. It provides the public with new angles from the hallways of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Additionally, it shows the aftermath, in which the prosecution's first witness, Israel Florez, arrives to investigate a call about a “woman in distress on the sixth floor.” During his testimony on Monday, the former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel claimed Diddy allegedly offered Florez a stack of cash in exchange for his silence about the incident. He also revealed that he recorded a video of the scene on his cell phone. As for why he didn't call the police, he said Cassie refused to answer his questions and instead insisted she just wanted to leave.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy's "Freak-Offs" Became Her Full-Time Job & Derailed Her Career

Diddy Trial Day 3

As for her testimony, Cassie discussed the aftermath of the 2016 assault on the stand, Wednesday. She revealed that her friend allegedly called the police after seeing the injuries she sustained when she got back to her apartment. “She was super upset, she had seen both black eyes and busted lips before,” Cassie said, as caught by CNN.

Regardless, Cassie didn't want to tell the cops about Diddy. “I answered a couple of questions but when they wanted me to say who I was talking about, I would not. So they left,” she said. As for why, she explained: "Just in that moment, I didn’t want to hurt him that way. It was just too much going on." Cassie's testimony is expected to take at least half of the day on Wednesday.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Diddy Introduced Her To Blue Dolphin Ecstasy In Shocking Trial Testimony

