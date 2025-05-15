Boosie Badazz is continuing to come to the defense of Diddy as the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial has been going on in New York City throughout the week. In one fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), he proclaimed Diddy's innocence and downplayed the seriousness of the allegations his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, has been making on the witness stand.

“I don’t see no crimes committed [in] this case,” Boosie wrote in all caps. “This no way is a RICO charge! You shouldn’t be sent to jail for being a freak! This is a case of two freaks [in] a relationship having ups [and] downs! Anyone who thinks he should be [given] a life sentence is sick! The government never arrested Hugh Hefner for his freak offs [and] 18-year-old girls living with him [and] drugging! Only thing I see is a domestic violence charged!”

After Cassie first began testifying on Tuesday, Boosie argued on X that she actually enjoyed the "freak-offs" Diddy allegedly had her attend. “She enjoyed the wild sex parties n the extravagant gifts on the backend,” Boosie further wrote. “All of these years of sex parties n you mean to tell me she didn’t enjoy it. I’m convinced she enjoyed it. It was a lifestyle. This was consensual she was his girlfriend. Trying to give someone life in prison for this is bullsh*t.”

Diddy Trial Day 4

As for Cassie's testimony, she spoke about Diddy assaulting her at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, the Bad Boy mogul's alleged reaction to her having a relationship with Kid Cudi, the lawsuit she filed against him in 2023, and much more. She began testifying during Tuesday's hearing. Her cross-examination from the defense start on Thursday.

She revealed that all of the alleged trauma led to her feeling suicidal. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore. And so, I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”