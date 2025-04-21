Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fans Pulling Up To His Gate To Take Pictures

Boosie Badazz has been updating fans on his car crash recovery, but he probably didn't expect this level of "support."

Boosie Badazz has a lot of fans out there, whether it's die-hards supporting his music or folks amused by his online antics. While he appreciates the support in any capacity, he also wants to make some ground rules clear.

The Baton Rouge rapper recently reacted to a couple of fans taking pictures in front of his home's massive gate. As caught by @akademiks on Instagram, his commentary on the matter was hilarious, although he clearly doesn't fully approve.

"Doing the most, look, doing the most," Boosie Badazz remarked on social media, recording the fans' poses from afar. "Doing the most. Don't even know I'm looking right at they a**. Oh my God. Doing the most. Got the leg up and everything, look. Doing the most. Don't even know I'm watching they a**. People be cutting up bad. People come to my f***ing gate all day, dawg. Take pictures, bro. They just don't know I be watching they a**. Look, just cutting up, look. [...] What are you doing, bro?"

Boosie Badazz Car Crash

However, other fan interactions and situations are much more serious than this. Boosie Badazz provided a health update after his supporters expressed concern for his post-car crash chest pains.

"Yesterday, I got out of the hospital and went straight to the stage," he expressed online. "When I get back to Atlanta man, I'm going to get right. I'm going to get with some specialists, see what's wrong with my heart. They said I got a left atrial enlargement in my heart. I'm just going to get my body right. Going to see a heart doctor."

Hopefully the 42-year-old recovers well from this and doesn't face any unexpected health issues. After all, recovering from such an incident is difficult, even when he didn't really suffer much physical harm. As the old saying goes, better safe than sorry.

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz doesn't just address his fans online, but also his loved ones. He recently popped off on some Indianapolis promoters who allegedly swindled his daughter. Boosie claimed they messed up Iviona "Poisin Ivi" Hatch's agreement in the city with "bad business." His passion clearly knows no bounds, even over something as simple as a gate.

