Boosie Badazz Pushes Out Beamer For Raje Nelson At Baby Shower

Boosie Badazz celebrated a milestone with his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, on April 6, 2025, hosting a baby shower for their soon-to-arrive daughter. He shared photos on Instagram, writing, "#BABYSHOWER #familytime ALMOST THAT TIME TO POP OUT LITTLE GIRL ‘PUSH GIFT’ BEAMER FOR THE BABY TOO." A luxury BMW SUV was revealed as the “push gift” for Rajel. Boosie, the father of eight children with six different women, has two aspiring rappers among them—Iviona and Torrance Jr. The personal lives of his other children remain mostly private.

Boosie Badazz is very open about his love for his children and frequently shares his parenting journey on social media. His children have a joint Instagram account, @tha_hatchkiddz, where they go by the nicknames Ivi, Ty, Tootie, Tori, Ivy Ray, Lyric Bey, MJ, and Laila. At the 2023 BET Awards, he proudly represented as a father of eight. However, some of his parenting decisions have sparked serious debates online. In 2020, the rapper faced backlash after revealing that he arranged for an adult woman to perform for his son. As reported by the New York Post on May 13, 2022, Boosie took to Instagram Live to deliver a disturbing and expletive-filled rant.

"Hell yeah, I got my fing son dk scked," the rapper said. He further claimed that it was his way of “teaching” his boys about manhood. Another incident occurred during a live stream in 2022. During a Boosie Gone Badpay-per-view event that involved exotic dancers and his 18-year-old son, the rapper told his son to “look at the p*y"through a magnifying glass. inappropriate acts for his son’s 12th birthday. Additionally, the rapper has strained relationships with some of his children, as reported by HipHopDX on October 22, 2024. Ivi, who is openly gay, confronted her father's hypocrisy about her sexuality during an interview on The Danza Project. She referenced his comments on Caresha Please, where he admitted to preventing her from bringing her girlfriend home, claiming he didn’t want her to “contaminate” his space, despite approving of lesbian activity at his topless pool parties.