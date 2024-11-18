Boosie Badazz's Fiancée Admits She Would've Prefered To Be Married Before Having Kids

Boosie Badazz's fiancée is trusting God.

Boosie Badazz’s fiancée, Rajel Nelson, recently discussed her feelings about having a child with the rapper before they officially get married. As caught by The Shade Room, she admitted on Instagram Live that she originally planned to be married before welcoming her first child, but credited God for putting her in this situation.

"I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid, but God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married and that it okay," she began. "This is my baby. I made it. So, I'm gonna just-- you know. I made my bed, so I gotta lay in it. And, I would never do anything to stop this from happening because this is a blessing that God gave to me no matter what I said. I said it'd be nice to be married before I am here, but that didn't happen just yet. I'm not discrediting myself for being pregnant. I keep seeing everybody keep saying, 'You need a ring. You need to be a wife.' The majority of y'all in the world are bastards. That doesn't mean you're not a blessing from God. That don't mean God don't love you."

Boosie Badazz Performs In Louisville

Boosie smiles towards the crowd while performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk. Fest on Friday, June 21, 2024. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

The explanation isn't stopping criticism from users on social media. "Not judging her for having a kid before marriage but I’m definitely judging her for having a kid with Boosie," one user wrote in the comments of The Shade Room's post. Another went further, adding: "I'm sorry, she sounds crazy. Allowing a man to deposit his seed into you with the intention of creating life without being married KNOWING that is what you initially required and desired should not be so easily taken lightly."

Rajel Nelson Discusses Her Relationship