Boosie Badazz's Girlfriend Reveals She's Known Him Since She Was 18, Fans Weigh In

Boosie Badazz usually has some hot takes about love, namely some heat-catching views on who can form a special bond with who. However, it seems like his boo, 27-year-old Rajel Nelson, is tired of people making the same assumptions regarding her relationship with the 41-year-old. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram Live to comment on people hating on their union, and clearing up their origin. Apparently, they've known each other for a very long time, which explains how they could come together so closely. Regardless, this is a debate for the rumor mill, and is a topic that always elicits a lot of conversation.

"I been on him since I was 18," Nelson said of Boosie Badazz. "I started talking to him when I was 21, and I've been dating him since I was 24. This is the person who I've been with all my 20s. Let's talk about how many relationships you wh*res have been in all y'all life. Y'all come on here messing with me about me messing with somebody that's older than me, but who cares? Exactly: 'Girl, age don't matter.' There you have it. Nobody's perfect. Y'all keep talking about what he did, 'He did this, this, that.' Which man do y'all know is perfect? Please tell me! Y'all h*es get cheated on every f***ing day, ain't got nothing out the deal, let's talk about it.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says He Nearly Signed With Suge Knight Before Prison Sentence

Boosie's Girlfriend Speaks Out: Watch

"Your dad was cheating on your mommas, but your momma still stuck with your dad," she continued. "Let's talk about it, h*es, y'all always try to make it seem like y'all life is perfect. A lot of y'all grandparents and grandmothers... y'all don't want me to say it, but y'all don't want me to hurt y'all feelings, was f***ing around with people older than them. So just stop it." "Well, you know, back in the day, the British days, they used to be 13," her friend chimed in during the IG Live. "Their moms had kids to make them rich, so they can take care of their parents. That was big! Like, Titanic days, the English culture, they got married at 13 and 14 to old men so they could be safe. So they could be, you know, secure. That's life."

"But the thing about it is I was 18, it wasn't like I was ten," Nelson answered. "Well, once we hit 1980, they just started doing it without getting nothing out of the deal," her friend elaborated. "You see what I'm saying? The culture changed." "Y'all keep trying to talk about me dating somebody older than me," Badazz's boo concluded. "But y'all keep failing to realize we didn't become boyfriend and girlfriend 'til I was 24! I didn't start talking to him, having conversations with him, 'til I was 21." For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Denies Nipple Piercing Rumor: “I Don’t Do Sh*t That Women Do”