Boosie Badazz Cheating Comments Cause Backlash, He's Not Here For It: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME"

Boosie Badazz is often known for being controversial, but this week, he took things to new levels when talking about his daughter's relationship. The Louisana native made it known that the man in his child's life may be able to commit infidelity, but he won't see the light of day after laying hands on Boosie's daughter, should he ever make that mistake. When footage of the awkward moment hit various blogs, backlash instantly came flooding in from those who misunderstood the true meaning behind the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's message.

The hate got Boosie in his feelings, as he hopped on Instagram to address his critics in a video rant. "BEFORE [YOU] QUESTION MY PARENTING AS A DADDY, ASK YOURSELF, IS YOUR DADDY A BETTER PARENT THAN ME😊?" the 41-year-old inquired in the post's caption. "WHAT RAPPER [YOU] KNOW GOT MULTIPLE BABY MOMMAS N THEY KIDS ALL GREW UP LOVING EACH OTHER, TRAVELING WITH EACH OTHER. [WHO ELSE] HAS ALWAYS BEEN N THEY LIVES AS A DADDY N PROVIDED FOR THEM ALL. GTFOH, DONT PLAY WITH ME WITH THIS DADDY S**T. I GET IN MY FEELINGS" he went off, making it clear that family isn't up for discussion.

Boosie Badazz Knows He Can't Keep His Daughters Safe From Heartbreak

When speaking with the camera directly, the controversial figure provided more clarity on his original statement. "I’m not the type of daddy that get in my daughter’s relationships ‘bout no cheating or nothing like that," Boosie began. "But if you beat on her then that’s a different thing. That’s my problem … Me and my daughter, me and Pretty Black is thick as thieves. I talk to her about anything. She talk to me about anything," the passionate father added, making it clear there's no bad blood in their home.

As per usual, family drama isn't the only thing weighing heavily on Boosie Badazz's shoulders at this time. Recent weeks have seen him and Rod Wave taking shots at each other online, with the former finally following through with filing a lawsuit against the younger lyricist over a sample he allegedly wasn't paid for. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

