Boosie Badazz Says His Daughter's Man Can "Cheat On Her," But Not "Beat On Her"

Boosie Badazz says he's okay with his 21-year-old daughter's boyfriend cheating on her, so long as he never lays a hand on her. He explained his stance on the relationship during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“She want me to meet him,” Boosie explained. “All my girls think I might do too much, but I’m not." He added that she told him to "be nice" and that he is “so happy” for his daughter. “You can cheat on her, but don’t beat on her,” Boosie said. “Just don’t hit her n***a. Love her, I don’t give a f*ck what you do. Just don’t hit her.”

Boosie Badazz Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In another follow-up livestream, Boosie was less happy with his daughter and threatened to cut her out of his will. “The level of disrespect she got?” he said. “It ain’t would, I did take her out my will. I did! I did! It has been done. I did whatever to raise that child right. Tried everything. The disrespect you have for your daddy? You ain’t gon’ get nothing when I leave here.” Check out his comments on the relationship below.

Boosie On His Daughter's Relationship

Outside of his relationship with his daughter, Boosie has been making headlines in recent weeks for his legal feud with Rod Wave. He's upset with the rapper for using lyrics from his 2010 track, "Long Journey," featuring Webbie. "Hell no, that n***a Rod Wave ain't pull up on me," Boosie recently said on Instagram. "I don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me, nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer's credit. How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?" Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz and his daughter's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

