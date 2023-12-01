Boosie Badazz Reveals The Offer He Made Rod Wave To Avoid Suing Him

All month Boosie Badazz has been sparking controversies online when he decided to call out artists who sampled or interpolated his work without permission. He called out specific moments where artists like Kodak Black and YG allegedly used his songs without permission. But the main artist associated with Boosie's rants has been Rod Wave. Part of that is both of them gearing up the intensity of their beef as Boosie raised the threat level to a lawsuit. Earlier this week he went on Instagram Live to explain the newest developments in a potential lawsuit.

After Rod took to his own Instagram story asking for Boosie's real number to settle things, Boosie reportedly made him an offer. He claims that he told Rod to give him $200k and %25 of whatever the track makes going forward. He also claims that a lawsuit would be much more expensive for the rapper so this is the easiest way out. Boosie seems to imply that Rod hit back with a counteroffer while also explaining that the situation happened in the first place because he didn't notify his label of the sample. Even after the livestream though, it's unclear if Boosie plans on moving forward with the lawsuit.

Boosie isn't just dealing with lawsuits he's filing, he also has people suing him. In a recent Vlad TV interview, he opened up on two lawsuits he's currently facing that were filed against him this week. The first is a wrongful death lawsuit spawning from someone who died near a music video he was filming in 2017. The other one comes from a notorious fight that happened during a show at State Farm Arena in 2021.

The newest developments on the Rod Wave lawsuit follow claims that Boosie made earlier this week. He insisted that it was "too late" to bring things to a conclusion without legal action. What do you think of the offer Boosie Badazz made to Rod Wave to avoid a lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

