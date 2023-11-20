Boosie Badazz Tours His “Batman Mansion” In New Video

Boosie Badazz is living large these days, especially amid celebrations for his 41st birthday recently. Moreover, it looks like his next creative project is actually a particularly themed house behind his estate, and it shows off his comic book nerd side. The Baton Rouge rapper gave a massive and lengthy tour of his "Batman Mansion," which is decorated with various artwork depicting the Caped Crusader, The Joker, Catwoman, and other World's Greatest Detective-related content. He seemed very excited to share this with fans, as it's a side that we don't usually get to see from him.

Most of the time, when Boosie is uploading long videos to social media, it's either his livestreams on IG or something to do with some beef that he's in. Currently, that's his sample clearance issues with Rod Wave, although based on the Florida singer and rapper's response, it looks like it might disappear soon. Although we don't know how deep the 41-year-old really is when it comes to Batman's comic book world, we have to salute the dedication. He's the kind of superhero that even the most casual of readers can get into very passionately.

Watch Boosie's Tour Of His "Batman Mansion"

Another big aspect of the Trill Entertainment affiliate's public presence these days is an unfortunate passed opportunity. While speaking to The Breakfast Club, he explained why his collab album with T.I. didn't end up manifesting into a reality. "I called him about a month ago and asked him what’s up with it," Boosie recalled. "I think it’s just, like, on the back-burner right now. It’s damn near done, bro. I think I’m more excited on driving it than Tip. You know, Tip locked in with these movies, but man, me and Tip made a hell of an album. I just f***ed it up."

Meanwhile, it's always kind of wild to see him switch between comments on his career like these and things like NBA referees' obsession with giving out technical fouls. No matter what the Louisiana native is talking about, big or small, there's always some hot take or vivid perspective afoot. Let's see if his next architectural aspirations lead him to an Aquaman pool or a Spider-Man-themed basketball court. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, keep checking in with HNHH.

