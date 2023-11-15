Boosie Badazz Blasts NBA Refs For Calling Too Many Technical Fouls

Boosie Badazz vented his frustration about the high number of technical fouls being called in the NBA this season. “THE NBA NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THESE TECHINACAL FOULS FOR DUNKING N STARING AFTER THE DUNK SMH YALL TAKING AWAY FROM THE GAME N THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE ATHLETES. ITS OUT OF CONTROL AT THIS POINT. PLAYERS N FANS DESERVE BETTER," the rapper tweeted.

The post came just a few days after Boosie became heated at the refs during a Hawks game he was in attendance for. Boosie filmed himself yelling at the refs from the stands and later went live to further vent his frustrations. “I gotta make this announcement. We got cheated by the referees tonight. I’m so disappointed by the refs tonight. Only person that called a good game was the tall guy with the bald head … Referees called a bad game.” Boosie lamented. The game in question was a 117-109 Atlanta loss to Miami.

Read More: Antonio Brown Compares Himself To Draymond Green After Chokehold Incident

Giannis Sits With Fans After Ejection

One player who has felt the wrath of the zealous technical fouls this season is Giannis. The Bucks star did not return to the Bucks bench or locker room after being ejected against the Pistons last week. Instead, Giannis briefly sat amongst fans in the courtside seats while gesturing at the refs to continue the game. Eventually, Giannis was compelled to leave for the locker room after the refs threatened more reprimands against him.

Giannis' protest was a result of his ejection being fairly controversial. Giannis picked up his second technical after staring down the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart after throwing down a dunk over him. The refs didn't like this and whistled Giannis for his second tech of the game. A disbelieving Giannis tried to reason with the refs but the whistle had already been blown and the officiating team wanted Giannis out of the game. Giannis had 15 points and 9 rebounds at the time of his ejection. Furthermore, the Bucks held on for a 120-118 win.

Read More: Draymond Green’s Ejection Gets A Perfect Response From Shaq

[via]