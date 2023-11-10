Boosie Badazz Shares Passionate Rant About “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Boosie Badazz took to social media to sound off about Killers Of The Flower Moon, the latest film from Martin Scorsese. “IM GETTING PISSED OFF WATCHING THIS MOVIE ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON'. ITS A SHAME WHAT INDIANS N BLACKS WENT THROUGH BACK N THE DAYS TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. JUST PURE EVIL.." Furthermore, he continued. "I CANT WATCH MOVIES LIKE THIS ANYMORE R CIVIL RIGHTS MOVIES ANYMORE CAUSE IVE BEEN TRYIN TO WORK ON MY ANGER N THIS REALLY PISSES ME THE FUCK OFF I HATE THIS DAM MOVIE,” he wrote on social media.

Additionally, Killers of the Flower Moon recounts the plight of the Osage Nation, a Native American people from Oklahoma. Set in the 1920s, the film covers the murders of several Osage individuals after oil is discovered on their land. Furthermore, based on a non-fiction title of the same name, the film is a scathing indictment of the white exploitation of America's indigenous population. However, the film has faced some criticism for centering white characters in the narrative as opposed to the Osage.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims Chloe Bailey Is His New Celebrity Crush

Boosie Sounds Off About Serial Killer Documentary

However, Scorcese's historical epic isn't the only piece of media that has gotten Boosie heated in recent weeks. Seemingly inspired by Trap Lore Ross, the man behind controversial documentaries about King Von and NBA YoungBoy, a YouTube channel called Swamp Storiez has made a similar story about Booise. In short, much like the TLR videos, the documentary accuses Boosie of being a violent and long-time serial killer. Furthermore, safe to say, Boosie wasn't a fan.

"YALL MFS MAKING THESE FAKE DOCUMENTARIES ON YOUTUBE DONT BE KNOWING WHAT THE HELL YALL TALKING BOUT SMH. DONT EVEN KNOW MY DADDY NAME R MY NAME. IM NOT A JR DUMMY N THIS IS NOT MY DADDY NAME. ITS IVY RAY HATCH STUPID MF LET ME BE GREAT," Boosie wrote on social media. It remains to be seen if he will take any further action against the creator.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Welcomes Sexyy Red’s Comparison To Him: “I Feel Like She Giving Me My Flowers”

[via]