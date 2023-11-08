Boosie Badazz Welcomes Sexyy Red’s Comparison To Him: “I Feel Like She Giving Me My Flowers”

Sexyy Red, whether you love or hate her, is having arguably the hottest 2023 of any rapper period. We can talk about the St. Louis product's crazy amount of hits already, or the fact that she is selling out shows. But, what is arguably the most intriguing part about her is statements and personality. Again, for some, it is endearing, while for others it is too much. These controversial statements usually turn up in every single one of her songs. Especially ones like "No Panties," "Peaches & Eggplants," and more. This time, her latest comment comes in the form of a tweet about Boosie Badazz.

It was not a shot or anything hateful, but it still managed to stir the pot anyway. Sexxy believes that she is a direct comparison to one of her male contemporaries. That man she feels she is very similar to is Boosie Badazz. While we can see the correlation with their respective sounds, most were not for it. One person went, "NO WAY. NO ALBUMS, NO CLASSICS, NO LYRICS, NOTHING." Another one goes, "This disrespectful to Boosie." However, Boosie had a different feeling.

Boosie Badazz Appreciates The Love

According to XXL, TMZ ran into Boosie at the Los Angeles Airport and they questioned him about the statement. He felt quite honored by the comparison and that he feels most do not give him the credit he deserves. ""I feel like she giving me my flowers. I don't get my flowers a lot and I'm a ratchet hood n***a who still getting money, who getting a bankroll. I ain't take it no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us." Additionally, he says that there might be a song with Red coming as well.

