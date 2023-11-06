Sexyy Red Called Herself The “Modern Day Boosie”

Sexyy Red has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in 2023. Earlier this year she released her debut album Hood Hottest Princess which came on the heels of her breakthrough hit "Pound Town 2." The album went on to find even more success with songs like "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs." That doesn't even touch on some of the artists she's collaborated with along the way. Nicki Minaj and DaBaby were some of her earliest team-ups and since then she's worked with massive artists like Drake, SZA, and Lil Durk.

While Sexyy Red's breakout year has seen her compared to many other rappers, she has one particular comparison in mind. Yesterday she tweeted "modern day boosie" making it clear that her biggest point of comparison is Boosie Badazz. As is often the case when Red does anything online, fans started hating on her quickly. "NO WAY. NO ALBUMS, NO CLASSICS, NO LYRICS, NOTHING," and "This disrespectful to boosie," two of the top comments read. Despite that general sentiment there are those who show up in the comments in defense of red. Check out the tweet itself and various fan reactions below.

Sexyy Red Makes Boosie Comparison

One rapper that Sexyy Red finds herself compared to more than any other is Young Thug. But the comparisons don't have much of anything to do with either artists music or style, it's just that fans think they look alike. Red made the mistake of making it publicly known that she dislikes the comparison, which only led to fans making it even more. Thankfully, she seems to have gotten much more comfortable with it since then.

Sexyy Red has yet another high-profile collaboration on the way this year. Last week, Kevin Gates took to social media to tease an upcoming song he did with Red. While it doesn't have a confirmed release date yet fans are already hyped to get their hands on the raunchy banger. What do you think of Sexyy Red declaring herself the modern day Boosie Badazz? Let us know in the comment section below.

