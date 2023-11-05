Nicki Minaj Can’t Wait For “Pink Friday 2,” Sexyy Red Calls Dibs On Scrapped Track

Nicki Minaj's eagerly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 is slated for release on December 8, and the hitmaker's excitement only continues to grow. She's made it clear that she feels like the upcoming LP is some of her best work yet, and can't wait for fans to hear it. Recently, she took to Twitter to tease the project once again, enthusiastically hinting at a collab that'll appear on the album.

"Omg," she began. "This is not a drill. I repeat. This is not a phkng drill! Guess who’s vocals just came in for #PinkFriday2 y’all?!?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Y’all r going to GAG CITY WTFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFSFDF." While she gave no further indication of who she could be referring to, the Barbz are speculating in her comments section.

Nicki Minaj's Excitement Grows

Amid Nicki's excitement, Sexyy Red has also continued to show love for the upcoming album, reposting several of the artist's Tweets as of late. She even shared one of the rapper's posts about a scrapped track that fans were looking forward to, seemingly suggesting that she'd like to give it a go. "I can’t do it but if someone else would like the song it would be dope!" Nicki wrote. "It doesn’t match where I’m @ mentally or sonically but the song is hard AF."

Sexyy Red then responded with a simple side-eye emoji, hinting that she might want dibs. Countless fans are calling for her to appear on the LP. This isn't out of the realm of possibility, as the two of them have famously collaborated in the past. Nicki appeared on a remix of Sexyy Red's iconic track "Pound Town" earlier this year, which quickly became a fan favorite.

Sexyy Red Wants Nicki's Scrapped Track

Are you looking forward to Nicki Minaj's upcoming album Pink Friday 2? What do you think of Sexyy Red having her eye on Nicki's scrapped track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

