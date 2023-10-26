Nicki Minaj Reaches Impressive New Milestone Ahead Of “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj still has it.

Nicki Minaj is one of the greatest women rappers of all time. Overall, one would argue that she is the GOAT of that lane. Moreover, in terms of men and women, she is certainly high on the rankings. Throughout the years, she has delivered a plethora of incredible verses. Additionally, she has given us some fantastic albums and singles. Her legacy is set in stone at this point, and her fanbase is certainly looking forward to what comes next. As you already know, that "next" just so happens to be Pink Friday 2.

This new project is going to be coming out on December 8th. Ultimately, this release date came as a disappointment for some. This is because Nicki originally set the album for November 17th. However, the project now drops on her birthday, and it promises to be a phenomenal effort. With this new album on the horizon, fans are still helping Minaj reach new milestones. According to Chart Data, she actually just reached a new high for women MCs.

Nicki Minaj Continues To Dominate

She is now the first woman in hip-hop to have two music videos with over 1 billion views. The first video to accomplish this was "Anaconda." Overall, this was an extremely viral video at the time, so it should be no surprise it had already reached this feat. As for the second video, that would just so happen to be "Super Bass." This hip-hop and pop crossover was a huge moment in Nicki's career. While some may not look back fondly on those pop tracks, they are what made Minaj such a huge megastar.

Only time will tell whether or not she can match this success on Pink Friday 2. If her fans have anything to say about it, she definitely can. Let us know what you think of the new accomplishment, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always make sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

