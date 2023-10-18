Safaree Blasts Nicki Minaj Throwbacks In His Car

Recently, Safaree took to Twitter to share what an amazing day he's having. According to the rapper and reality star, he was on a drive enjoying the beautiful weather when he decided to play some throwbacks. He says he treated himself to none other than ex Nicki Minaj's 2012 hit, "Starships."

"Yoooo I’m driving blasting starships right now and it’s a beautiful SUNNY day wowwww," he wrote. "IM SO HAPPPY GOD IS THE GREATEST! Let me just love music. I look like a damn fool right now [laughing emojis]." While fans can't blame him for indulging in a classic, some find it strange that he admitted to blasting his ex's music. After all, the two of them have had their fair share of differences since their 2014 split.

Safaree Still Listens To His Ex's Music

With that being said, this isn't the first time Safaree's made it clear that he has nothing but love for his former partner. Last year, he celebrated the hitmaker's 40th birthday by posting an old photo of the two of them, telling followers that he has no regrets. “I wouldn’t change anything about my past!!," he wrote. “I’m like Kanye I love everybody.” While Safaree still hold memories of his past love close, Nicki has since moved on with husband Kenneth Petty. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Safaree also went on to marry Love & Hip Hop co-star Erica Mena in 2019, but they later divorced. In May, the rapper opened up about a breakup he seemingly regrets, and many speculated that he was referring to his run with Nicki. "I see the amount of things that I’ve been through just when it comes to breaking up. You look back and say, ‘D*mn, maybe you know, we could’ve got through that,” he shared. Safaree later appeared to deny the rumors, calling them a "reach." What do you think of Safaree revealing that he still jams out to Nicki Minaj while driving? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Safaree and Nicki Minaj.

