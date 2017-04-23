vocals
- MusicNicki Minaj Can't Wait For "Pink Friday 2," Sexyy Red Calls Dibs On Scrapped TrackNicki couldn't contain her excitement about one of her "Pink Friday 2" collaborators.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsU.S. Senators Propose Federal Bill Banning A.I. Vocal Use Without PermissionThe NO FAKES Act aims to protect artists, hold replicators liable to damages, but still has exceptions under the First Amendment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Allegedly Used Rye Rye Sample Without Crediting Artist On "Calling For You"Rye Rye is quite upset that she didn't get the recognition she deserves on "For All The Dogs," and this has apparently happened to her a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramChloe Bailey Serves Body & Raw Vocals Ahead Of Her Morning SwimChloe Bailey drops jaws with her latest Instagram post. By Aron A.
- AnticsElijah Blake Chimes In On The Viral Memes After Rick Ross Tiny DeskElijah Blake has responded to the criticism after his background vocals went viral during Rick Ross' Tiny Desk performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna's Part On "Believe It" Originally Belonged To PARTYNEXTDOOR's GirlfriendRihanna's feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Believe It" off his new album, "PARTYMOBILE," was originally recorded by PND's girlfriend.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Credits Kendrick Lamar For Why He Sang More On "IGOR"Kendrick Lamar appears to have inspired Tyler to get a bit more melodic with his delivery.By Aron A.
- MusicG-Eazy Has Secured The Lil Wayne Vocals"G-Weezy" will rise again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSafaree Clowns Erica Mena's Singing Talents On 'Love & Hip Hop': WatchFans say he did her wrong with this imitation.By Zaynab
- MusicSolange Reveals Devastating Incident That Led Her To Become A SingerThe music icon hadn't believed in her singing voice until she finally surrendered to her love of music.By Zaynab
- MusicMariah Carey Accused Of Lip-Syncing During First AMA Performance In 10 YearsThe diva's vocals were on point.By Zaynab
- Original ContentMasters Of Cadence: The Art Of "Voice" In Hip-HopLyricism and flow are essential tools, but which rappers have truly mastered the art of "voice?"By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Previews Michael Jackson Sample Chop With Chance The RapperWatch Kanye West do what he does best.By Devin Ch
- MusicSony Music Never Confessed That Michael Jackson Album Vocals Are FakeClearing up some fake news. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNav Pokes Fun At His "Yosemite" Verse With Self-Deprecating "Arthur" MemeNav has a laugh at the "Yosemite" engineer's expense.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Internet Announces "Hive Mind" Track List & Release DateThe Internet encircles a date in July for their relaunch.By Devin Ch
- MusicSZA Says “My Voice Is Permanently Injured” Before Deleting TweetAfter returning to the TDE tour, SZA tweets that her voice might be permanently damaged.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDenzel Curry Gives Major Update On "TA13OO"Denzel Curry's "TA13OO" is nearly upon us.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAsahd Khaled Thanks RihannaAsahd is happy..,and so is DJ Khaled..we assume.By Jonathan Carey
- MusicDJ Khaled Says The Rihanna Vocals Are InLook for Rihanna to be featured on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album "Grateful."
By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDJ Khaled Confirms He's Got Nicki Minaj Vocals For "Grateful"Nicki Minaj vocals have been acquired for usage on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, "Grateful." By Angus Walker