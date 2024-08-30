GloRilla Flaunts Her Singing Abilities In New Muni Long Track

GloRilla is putting her versatility on full display.

Muni Long just dropped her new album Revenge, which arrived today boasting a lone feature from GloRilla. The Memphis-born performer is known for her rapping skills, though on "Leave My Baby Tonight," she broadens her horizons. GloRilla shows off her singing abilities on the lively track, and her fans are here for it.

GloRilla's longtime supporters know that she started off singing in her church's choir, but later switched to rapping after losing her voice. Nowadays, it's not often that she goes back to her roots as a vocalist, but most fans appreciate it when she does. "Glo can do NO wrong!" one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Love to see it," another says.

GloRilla Shows Off Her Versatility On "Leave My Baby Tonight"

Unfortunately, not everyone is sold. Some commenters are urging Glo to stick to rapping, insisting that it's simply what she does best. "No shade! But not every rap girl can pull off what Nicki & Doja can," one argues. "Versatility isn’t for everyone," someone else claims. This is far from the only debate GloRilla's found herself at the center of lately, however. Recently, she promoted her single with Rob49 and Skilla Baby with a risqué dancing video, which prompted some backlash from followers.