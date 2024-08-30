GloRilla Flaunts Her Singing Abilities In New Muni Long Track

BYCaroline Fisher
CMG's Glow Up Celebration Honoring GloRilla
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: GloRilla attends CMG's Glow Up Celebration Honoring GloRilla at MainRo on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for CMG Records)
GloRilla is putting her versatility on full display.

Muni Long just dropped her new album Revenge, which arrived today boasting a lone feature from GloRilla. The Memphis-born performer is known for her rapping skills, though on "Leave My Baby Tonight," she broadens her horizons. GloRilla shows off her singing abilities on the lively track, and her fans are here for it.

GloRilla's longtime supporters know that she started off singing in her church's choir, but later switched to rapping after losing her voice. Nowadays, it's not often that she goes back to her roots as a vocalist, but most fans appreciate it when she does. "Glo can do NO wrong!" one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Love to see it," another says.

GloRilla Shows Off Her Versatility On "Leave My Baby Tonight"

Unfortunately, not everyone is sold. Some commenters are urging Glo to stick to rapping, insisting that it's simply what she does best. "No shade! But not every rap girl can pull off what Nicki & Doja can," one argues. "Versatility isn’t for everyone," someone else claims. This is far from the only debate GloRilla's found herself at the center of lately, however. Recently, she promoted her single with Rob49 and Skilla Baby with a risqué dancing video, which prompted some backlash from followers.

Some even speculated that her label was encouraging her to sexualize herself, though she quickly shut these rumors down. "Don’t worry about what me and my titties doing. B*tch, I bought them," she explained on Instagram Live. "Y’all just be swearing muthaf*ckas make muthaf*ckas do sh*t. Like everything I do I be wanting to do it. Y’all just got to learn to mind your business sometimes." What do you think of GloRilla's new track with Muni Long? Do you think she should sing more, or stick to rapping? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
