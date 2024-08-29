GloRilla Defends Topless Dancing Video Amid Backlash: "I Bought Them"

GloRilla is shutting down critics.

Earlier this week, GloRilla took to social media to promote her new single with Rob49 and Skilla Baby, "Mama." She shared a clip of herself dancing without a top on, covering her breasts with her hands and rapping along to the track. Unfortunately, some fans weren't feeling the suggestive clip and began to speculate that her label was behind it.

According to Glo, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. The femcee addressed the backlash on Instagram Live recently, urging critics to just mind their own business. “Let me tell you b*tches something,” she said. “Y’all had so much to say because I was dancing to my song holding my titties. Don’t worry about what me and my titties doing. B*tch, I bought them.”

GloRilla Shuts Down Critics' Theories On Instagram Live

She went on, insisting that her label didn't put her up to this and that the video was her decision. “The label ain’t making me do sh*t,” she explained. “A h*e gone be a h*e. Y’all just be swearing muthaf*ckas make muthaf*ckas do sh*t. Like everything I do I be wanting to do it. Y’all just got to learn to mind your business sometimes.” This isn't the first time GloRilla has responded to fans' feedback as of late, however. Earlier this month, she came under fire for previewing a track featuring the R-word.