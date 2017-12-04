Theories
- TV"Power" Teases Three More Possible Suspects For Who Shot GhostWHO SHOT GHOST!?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's "MEGATRON" Posts Have Fans Creating TheoriesThe most creative reach involves a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Trina.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Is Tonight: The "Need To Know" PrimerNow's a crucial time to catch up on the "Game of Thrones" foreshadowing for Season 8.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper Has Questions About Science & The Earth's True Age"Does “dinosaur” refer to how old they are or just that they was animals and not humans?"By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Fans Convinced "break up with your girlfriend" Is About Big SeanAriana Grande rebound theories abound.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThese "Us" Movie Theories Are So Wild That Jordan Peele Must Be Applauding His FansThe official premiere of "Us" couldn't come sooner. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFans Believe Jay-Z & Offset's Stand Off Was About BeyoncePeople think that Jay-Z was upset about a potential song comparing Beyonce and Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Fans Speculate That He's Dropping A New Project This WeekWill Uzi be dropping this week?By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Co-Signs B.o.B.'s Conspiracy TheoriesChris Brown appears to agree with B.o.B.'s theories about cloning and celebrity deaths.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Discusses Crazy Fan Theories For "Get Out"These fan theories are on point.By Chantilly Post