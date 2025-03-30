Terrence Howard Slams Science World For Resistance & Plans To Build New Atlantis

Terrence Howard's ideaology has been raising eye brows lately. If it's not him announcing his retirement and suing former representation, he is sharing his own scientific theories. However, the science world has been displaying resistance to Howard's involvement and/or theories. In a new episode of The DemystifySci Podcast, Howard discusses his frustation with the community. "I'm looking at the resistance like, 'oh you guys don't want to be apart of the future," Howard tells podcast hosts. "Okay, well then, we will build our own breakaway society. And become the new Atlantians..."

The actor has been stirring up controversy in the scientific community with his unconventional theories. His most debated claim asserts that the mathematical equation "1 × 1" equals 2, a notion that directly contradicts fundamental arithmetic principles and has drawn sharp criticism from mathematicians and physicists alike. In May 2024, Howard appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to elaborate on his theories, challenging widely accepted scientific concepts. He questioned the validity of the Pythagorean theorem and introduced radical ideas such as "killing gravity" and rejecting the existence of zero. These assertions, delivered with conviction, ignited widespread skepticism, with many experts dismissing his claims as pseudoscience.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson publicly refuted Howard’s statements, acknowledging the actor’s curiosity but highlighting the numerous scientific inaccuracies in his arguments. Tyson emphasized that Howard’s theories lacked empirical evidence and reflected a misunderstanding of fundamental mathematical and physical laws. His response underscored the broader concern among scientists regarding the spread of misinformation, particularly when promoted by public figures with significant influence.