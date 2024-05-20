Terrence Howard Shockingly Claims He Has Reinvented Physics In Wild Joe Rogan Interview

Terrence Howard has accused well-known physics concepts like gravity, the event horizon, and the idea of zero of warping our perception of the cosmos. Following a discussion with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience, in which the well-known actor questioned the fundamentals of contemporary physics, Terrence Howard aroused curiosity and befuddlement among listeners. The podcast is known for people coming on and simply talking about things. Topics ranging from simple to problematic to extremely wild. Howard falls into the extremely wild category. He basically explained the universe as he beilives it exists and its kind of fascinating as well as concerning.

Howard sat across from Rogan and passionately stated that modern physics theories are too complex. He says fall short of describing the essence of the natural universe. He criticized well-known concepts of warping our perception of the cosmos. Rather, Howard put out a theory that all motion appears as curves and waves that eventually become spirals. He asserts that everything in the universe is dynamically linked. Overall, the interview was for sure off the wall.

Terence Howard Explains The Universe

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Howard argued for a view of the cosmos that explains it as a state of perpetual balance. According to howard the universe is activity dominated by electrical phenomena. He harshly criticizing conventional physics for its complexity. Who knew Terrence Howard was this obsessed with theoretical physics? Terrence Howard claims that devitalized energy is all that is meant to be described by electrical interactions and that this is what is often perceived as magnetism. Howard is throwing out a lot of big words and terminology. It may seem informed; catuon should be advised when listening to the actor. Overall, the interview is wild for a lot of reasons and his tirade against the laws of physics is a real highlight.

Howard was adamant that his theories, which he supported with a whopping 97 patents, represent the real rules of the cosmos. He asserted that conventional physicists are essentially incorrect and that their ideas are based on false interpretations of natural principles. However, given his past controversial remarks on mathematics and lack of formal scientific credentials, Howard's claims have been viewed with significant skepticism. Nevertheless, it is wild that Terrance Howard has put himself out there like this.

