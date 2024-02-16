50 Cent Reposts Video Of Terrence Howard Discussing His Movie Earnings

50 Cent is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. He uses the platform for a variety of different purposes. Often he's flexing his own achievements and status. Other times he's commenting on the social and political issues of the day. For much of the second half of last year he was blasting Diddy almost daily with a variety of posts taking aim at the rap mogul new series of lawsuits. But he also occasionally pulls back the curtain on the music, film, and TV industries to try and identify when he sees injustice.

That was the case recently when 50 shared a clip of Terence Howard. In the video, Howard is explaining how little money he made off of Hustle & Flow because of the way Paramount structured his contract. He revealed that he's had to go the legal route to try and get the money they owe him. In the caption 50 reacts to the video. "This shit hurt my stomach to hear @theterrencehoward say this. fvck em 🤨 I need the best actors and I’m gonna pay them. @tarajiphenson you cool with @therealmaryjblige ask her, she got a BIG FVCKIN BAG.💰GLG🚦GREENLIGHTGANG," his caption begins. Check out the video itself and 50's full reaction to it below.

50 Cent Talks About Terrence Howard Video

50 Cent will serve as a coach in the upcoming NBA Celebrity All-Star game. He and Shannon Sharpe will coach one team against Lil Wayne and Stephen A. Smith coaching the other. Though the game is still days away there's already been plenty of trash talking. 50 and Wayne in particular have been making big promises about their teams and their coaching ability, though it all seems to be pretty friendly and in good faith.

