50 Cent Attacks Jason Derulo Over His Defense Of Diddy

There's been a lot of pressure on Diddy coming from a variety of places in the past few months. The most intense pressure is likely coming from the legal woes. The feds raided two of his properties last month as part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and producer Lil Rod filed a lawsuit against the rap mogul making some intense allegations against the rap mogul. But the most relentless pressure by far has come from 50 Cent's Instagram feed. The rapper has been posting about Diddy almost every single day dating back months to a lawsuit filed against him in November.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Jason Derulo and had time to ask him a question about Diddy. When they asked if he should be seen as innocent until proven guilty, Derulo agreed. “I believe in that. I believe in innocent before proven guilty," he replied. 50 caught the resulting story and had to express his issues with it. "👀Shut the fvck up ! 😆let me find out you on one of them tapes boy" he captioned an Instagram post accompanied by a picture of the headline. Derulo is the most recent in a line of people who become targets for 50 as soon as they're association with Diddy emerges. Check out his post and the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

This isn't even the only post 50 Cent has made about Diddy today. He posted a video a few hours ago that was meant to take aim at the rap mogul himself but also Meek Mill and Yung Miami. Meek was mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit where he's claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Diddy. But 50 thinks that questions about his sexuality are the last of Meek's problems as he could be involved in the legal matters surrounding Diddy.

What do you think of 50 Cent posting about Jason Derulo following his comments to TMZ about Diddy? Do you think Derulo was wrong to say Diddy should be innocent until proven guilty? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]