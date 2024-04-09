50 Cent Says Meek Mill Has More To Worry About Than Sexuality Rumors: “They Think You On Them Tapes”

Meek Mill was complaining about his son hearing the rumors.

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden

50 Cent says Meek Mill needs to stop concerning himself with the rumors about his sexuality and instead worry about whether Diddy was recording his behavior at his infamous parties. Taking to Instagram, 50 shared a headline that reads: “Meek Mill Says The Rumors About Him And Diddy Is Confusing His 12-Year-Old Son 'People Saying His Dad is G*y.'” In the caption, 50 remarked: “Got Damn it. People don’t think you are gay @meekmillnews they think you on them tapes. Old boy was filming every room even the toilets.”

The story stems from a series of tweets Meek put out in which he complained about his son hearing about the rumors. “I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!” he wrote in one post. “I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick.”  In another, he added: “Yall call it trolling I call it  I have 2 young kings papi and czar plus my other son I raised zah that see magnified press … to know they can be whatever they want but their dad represent one thing and if I was gay they probably wouldn’t be living!”

Read More: Meek Mill Claims His 12-Year-Old Son Is Confused By Gay Rumors

Meek Mill & Diddy Party During Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 25: Meek Mill and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale hosted by Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, and YG at Prive on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The rumors about Meek Mill stem from Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, in which he claims the Bad Boy mogul bragged about having sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who previously dated Nicki Minaj. The filing never mentioned Meek by name and Diddy has denied all of the allegations. Even 50, who has been using the lawsuit to troll Diddy relentlessly, recently admitted it might be false.

50 Cent Comments On Meek Mill

50 is currently working on a docuseries about the situation. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Diddy and Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Perpetuates Meek Mill Gay Rumors With Andrew Schulz Co-Sign

