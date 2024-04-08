Meek Mill Claims His 12-Year-Old Son Is Confused By Gay Rumors

Meek Mill has been going through it as of late. Overall, numerous people have been perpetuating rumors about the artist. Of course, a lot of this has come in light of the Lil Rod lawsuit against Diddy. In this lawsuit, it is alleged that Meek had a sexual relationship with the mogul. Subsequently, the internet has continued to clown on Meek, and they have not slowed down. At numerous points, Meek has tried to quell the rumors, however, it has not worked. Instead, his statements have only made things worse.

Ever since the raids at Diddy's home, the Meek Mill rumors have only increased. Overall, this has put Meek into a bad situation, and he has felt the need to defend himself on numerous occasions. For instance, today, he took to Twitter where he revealed that he has had enough. In fact, he believes that there is really no point in believing anything related to Diddy at this point. He also noted that his 12-year-old son is confused by the rumors about his father.

Meek Mill Speaks

"I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so fuck it lol," he wrote. Needless to say, Meek is sick of the messiness of social media. Unfortunately, that will always exist, no matter what he does or says.

