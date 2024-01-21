Meek Mill Buys His Mom A House

Meek Mill has bought his mom a third house, according to posts made on social media. As mentioned, it is believed to be the third house he has purchased for his mom. Some outlets noted that Meek was able to do this despite a "slow 2023". It's unusual to note that, as Meek did release a collab album with Rick Ross late in the year.

However, not everyone was thrilled by the news. "He gotta learn finance. The mortgage is smarter. Why keep that money tied up when you can be making money off of it? No the flex he thinks it is. But congrats anyway I guess," one person noted. "What happened to the last 2 did they burn down 😭," added another. But some people backed Meek. "Smart!!! F-ck chains and clothes. Homes and land!!!!!! Love it!!! Invest invest. Meek doing it right! Goals! Can’t wait to buy my mom a house also," one supporter noted.

Meek Mill Roasted For Africa Tweet

However, it's not all been good news for Meek. He recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask a question about his African fanbase. "Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?" the Philly rapper mused. Meek has performed several times in Africa, as he alluded to in his tweet.

Of course, he was quickly mocked for what many saw as an ignorant tweet. It might be that people misinterpreted the tweet as Meek being unaware that African is more developing than it is often depicted as. "Remember. Celebrities are dumb, just like you," one person commented. According to available data, Spotify is the most popular streaming platform in South Africa. Meanwhile, the African-centric platform Boomplay is the most popular platform in Nigeria.

