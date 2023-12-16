Meek Mill Not Ashamed That He Cried On The News While Celebrating Probation Reform Bill

Meek Mill has refused to let anyone shame him after he was seen crying while announcing a major legislative victory in his home state of Pennsylvania. "I don’t know how I cried on the news I ain’t even cry in my cell! I needed that!" Meek wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The comment was in response to the now-viral video of Meek announcing the passing of a new probation reform bill in Pennsylvania. In short, the bill amends the probation process, making it easier for incarcerated individuals to receive parole and probation as part of their rehabilitation. Furthermore, the bill also makes it harder for the state to send people back to jail for probation violations.

“People deserve a second chance. With this bill, we begin re-imagining probation as a pathway to rehabilitation rather than a cycle of punishment; we can restore dignity and empower individuals, and in turn, they will have a greater chance to regain their status as contributing members of our communities," State Senator Anthony Williams said. Meek, along with JAY-Z's REFORM Alliance, have been made supporters of the bill and bills like it around the country.

Meek Mill has been going viral a lot recently. On the evening of November 10, Meek Mill told social media about one of his deepest fantasies. "I want an older rich freaky bad cougar...it's my fantasy," the 36-year-old rapper wrote. While X users were initially stunned, they quickly rallied to turn the post into one of that weekend's biggest talking points. Several people took it as an opportunity to shoot their shot. "I'm 58 [heart eyes emoji]," one user replied.

However, the majority of replies fell into two distinct categories. First, there were people clowning on Meek for his horny posting. "Meek back in his insane tweeting bag," one account wrote. Furthermore, many people replied with various highlighting their discomfort at the post. The second set of replies, other than people simply agreeing with Meek, were those making suggestions of "cougars" that Meek could pursue. Oprah, Kris Jenner, and even Hilary Clinton could all be found as recommendations for the rapper in the replies.

