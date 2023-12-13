Meek Mill Clowned For His Shooting Ability After Trip To The Gun Range

Meek Mill is someone who has been clowned on a lot throughout social media over the years. Overall, a lot of it feels like one huge pile-on. Once the internet finds an easy target, they prey on them for years. Unfortunately, Meek has oftentimes given his haters a whole lot of fodder to work with. This has subsequently led to all kinds of jokes on social media. Moreover, people have been quick to call the rapper "corny" and all sorts of different names no one wants to be called.

Once again, Meek recently put himself in the crosshairs of some social media ribbing. Earlier this week, the rapper showcased a video of himself at a shooting range. Overall, the video was not very flattering as Meek could be seen shooting at targets with an automatic weapon. Furthermore, he was crouched in an awkward position and seemed to be shooting in a chaotic and erratic fashion. Well, you can imagine just how much this visual inspired people to take aim at the rapper, no pun intended.

Meek Mill Had Fun, It Seems

In the comments to this post from The Neighborhood Talk, the fans were extremely ruthless. "Ain’t no way you did time for gun charges shooting like this!!" someone joked. "He really tried to walk in like John wick just to not to do nothing," said another. There were plenty of others who were quick to use the corny label. Meanwhile, one person said, "This how innocent bystanders get killed." Hopefully, Meek is taking the right training protocols with his firearms. Perhaps this can be a teachable moment.

