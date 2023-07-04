Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill went onto social media recently to show off an unreleased verse from Fabolous. He puts Fabolous’ Instagram handle on the video, which shows a breakfast table with a half-full glass of orange juice. In the background, the verse is going off, with the Brooklyn rapper spitting his flow as Meek Mill bops the phone up and down a little. “I should not be taken lightly, ima heavy topic,” reads the caption, a nod to the final line you hear in the video.

As posted on THE HIP-HOP WOLF (@thehiphopwolf), many fans have gone to the comments to offer their takes. Plenty of people are calling the verse “whack” or “weak.” One commenter was confused about why Meek Mill was recording New York stuff. Others turned to Fabolous’ verse, saying that the rapper was “falling off.” Overall, it’s wonderful that Meek and Fab are coming out with new material. Even with their lengthy careers, they’re still hitting the studio to find fresh ways to rap about the same things.

How Meek Mill & Fabolous Got Here

Meek Mill has been extra busy ever since he got out of prison in 2018. He released an album later that same year, Championships. In 2021, he came out with his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. However, since then, he has broken off ties with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment and blasted Atlantic Records for low sales of his last album. He even claimed Atlantic Records got in the way of who came into the studio to record with him.

As for Fabolous, he recently teamed up with Diddy and the City Girls to produce the club banger “Act Bad.” Fab is looking to collab with more rappers than just Meek Mill. He called out Eminem as someone he’d want to rap with, calling him “Real Hip-Hop.” Time will tell if Fabolous gets into the booth with more hip-hop heavy hitters, but for now, we can enjoy a little taste of a Meek Mill-Fabolous verse. That only means good things are coming.

