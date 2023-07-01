Meek Mill wants to know why the United States has so much money to spend on its military budget but not on its education system. Meek posed the question to his followers on Twitter, Friday.

“Why are we having a problem with money for education but giving money away for war?? I’ve been seeing this narrative on the news since a child I’ll never understand it!” Meek wrote in his tweet.

Meek Mill Attends The Criminal Justice Reform Organization Launch

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 23: Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Michael Novogratz, Clara Wu Tsai, Dan Loeb and Van Jones attend Criminal Justice Reform Organization Launch at Gerald W. Lynch Theater on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Fans shared their opinions on the issue in response to the post. One wrote: “Governments making tons of money off this war you think they really care about kids education in the United States when they are making billions of dollars in this war they knew that wasn’t going to pass. They were just looking to get the younger generations vote.” Other users compared the sentiment of Meek’s question to 2Pac and his 1993 song, “Keep Ya Head Up,” on which he raps about similar problems facing America.

As for the music front, Meek Mill has been mostly silent for the last couple of years. He recently explained his absence on Twitter, writing that he’s been “handling the business.”

Meek Mill On Military Spending

Meek added: “We not shinning shoes to look the famous and feel the biggest for a label … and I’m not selling my shit like it’s mid… the game watered down y’all overhyped everything now it’s a drought.” While he’s been quiet since his 2021 studio album, Expensive Pain, he added that he’s working on four new albums. “I’m giving up 4 albums chilllllllll,” Meek tweeted. “Switchie flow…. Ima crack the code seriously and say it b4 I do it lol.”

