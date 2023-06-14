Meek Mill wants to know whether he “fell off.” The Philadelphia rapper asked fans for their honest opinions on the matter on Twitter, Wednesday. Meek described the move as a “social experiment.”

“Who think I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?….” Meek began in his tweet. “I’m fr I need answers and tell the truth I’m not taking it personal … I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment! Answer if you a supporter of mines!”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Lil Baby and Meek Mill attends Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Fans had mixed answers for Meek. One argued that he’s gotten lazy. They wrote: “@MeekMill is lazy now, probably have other personal things his focus on. The thing is are you going continue with rap on the old wave or are you going to adopt, to this new gen z music. You ready have to name, experience, the fans & billionaire’s friends. Leave a legacy.” A different user said that Meek has simply grown: “It’s all about growth my guy. To understand who don’t rock with you the same is to also understand that you’re not the same. In that sense you’ll never fall off. The ones who choose not to grow with you fall off.”

Others called on Meek to release more music to put the thought to rest. “Just stop the talk & drop. That’s how we ALL feel. We KNOW what you capable of. SHOW IT,” one fan replied. Another echoed similar sentiments: “You just gotta keep dropping albums in my opinion, with good rollouts, singles, videos and features.” Meek has yet to reply to any of the opinions.

Meek, who turned 36 years old last month, released his last studio album, Expensive Pain, back in 2021. At the time, it was deemed a commercial success, debuting at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart. The biggest tracks were “Flamerz Flow”, “Sharing Locations,” and “Blue Notes 2.”

