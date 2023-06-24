Meek Mill says that he’s been “handling the business,” and hasn’t been able to drop music for a bit. However, while posting about the situation on Twitter, he also confirmed that he’s got four separate albums in the works.

“If I ain’t drop music it’s a reason I’m handling the business,” he wrote. “We not shinning shoes to look the famous and feel the biggest for a label … and I’m not selling my shit like it’s mid… the game watered down y’all overhyped everything now it’s a drought.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 21: Meek Mill performs in concert at The Anthem on March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, he added: “I’m giving up 4 albums chilllllllll. Switchie flow…. Ima crack the code seriously and say it b4 I do it lol.” Meek hasn’t released an album since his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, which he dropped back in 2021. The 36-year-old previously teased having two new albums in store for fans during a post on Twitter, just last week. He explained that he’s got one collaborative project with Vory and another that is more of a group effort.

Meek also recently asked fans whether he’s fallen off. The question resulted in many users bringing up his lack of new music in recent years. “Who think I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?” Meek wrote, earlier this month. “I’m fr I need answers and tell the truth I’m not taking it personal. I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment! Answer if you a supporter of mines!…I’m not asking for confidence either.”

Meek Mill Confirms New Albums

If I ain’t drop music it’s a reason I’m handling the business … we not shinning shoes to look the famous and feel the biggest for a label … and I’m not selling my shit like it’s mid… the game watered down y’all overhyped everything now it’s a drought pic.twitter.com/Gjo8GXYxwe — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 24, 2023

I’m giving up 4 albums chilllllllll…. Switchie flow…. Ima crack the code seriously and say it b4 I do it lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 24, 2023

Meek didn’t provide any further details about the upcoming albums or when they’ll be released, but be on the lookout for more information in the coming weeks. HotNewHipHop will keep you posted if Meek shares any more details regarding new music.

