Meek Mill says that he’s working on two separate albums at the moment, one being a collaborative project with Vory and the other being more of a group effort. He teased the projects during a post shared on Twitter, Monday.

“This other album I got coming I can’t speak on (not the vory one) but it’s also gone be top tier rap album and a vibeeeee….” Meek wrote. “It’s a collab album from some Of your favorite artist on one super movie!!!!!!”

Meek Mill Performs At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Meek Mill performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The post arrives just days after Meek asked fans whether he’s fallen off. “Who think I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?” Meek wrote on Wednesday (June 14). “I’m fr I need answers and tell the truth I’m not taking it personal. I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment! Answer if you a supporter of mines!…I’m not asking for confidence either.”

Fans had mixed answers for the Philadelphia rapper. One admitted that he feels he’s gotten lazy. “@MeekMill is lazy now, probably have other personal things his focus on,” they wrote. “The thing is are you going continue with rap on the old wave or are you going to adopt, to this new gen z music. You ready have to name, experience, the fans & billionaire’s friends. Leave a legacy.” A seperate fam argued that Meek has simply grown: “It’s all about growth my guy. To understand who don’t rock with you the same is to also understand that you’re not the same. In that sense you’ll never fall off. The ones who choose not to grow with you fall off.”

Meek Mill Confirms Plans For Two Albums

This other album I got coming I can’t speak on (not the vory one) but it’s also gone be top tier rap album and a vibeeeee…. It’s a collab album from some Of your favorite artist on one super movie!!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 18, 2023

Other users complained about Meek’s lack of output in recent years causing him to fall off. Those fans will be happy to hear that Meek’s got more music on the way. Be on the lookout for additional information on Meek’s upcoming collaborations in the coming weeks.

